Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (12-31) walked-off on the Fresno Grizzlies (26-17) 10-9 Tuesday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. A four-run ninth by the Rawhide ended their 12-game losing streak to the Grizzlies. Fresno has now lost four straight contests, their longest of the season.

The Grizzlies lineup tallied 10 hits with three batters supplying multi-hit affairs. Julio Carreras drove in two runs and scored twice, extending his hit streak to seven games. Daniel Montano poked two singles, pushing his hit streak to six contests. Grant Lavigne notched a run and walk to go with his pair of rips. Lavigne expanded his team-high hit streak to 13 affairs, the second longest by any Low-A West player this year.

Visalia collected 14 hits with each starter mustering at least one rip. Three of those hits came in the ninth. Neyfy Castillo led the charge with three knocks (one triple) and two runs. Castillo had the game-tying run on a wild pitch. This set up the walk-off single to left by Glenallen Hill Jr., who finished the evening with a pair of hits and RBI.

The Rawhide comeback gave Bobby Ay (1-2) the triumph while Juan Mejia (0-4) took the loss. Both starters did not factor in the final line. Fresno's Anderson Amarista went four innings, fanning eight. Visalia's Austin Pope hurled five frames, striking out five. Grizzlies' Blair Calvo added three innings of relief in the defeat. Both clubs are back in action tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Julio Carreras (2-6, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- DH Grant Lavigne (2-4, R, BB)

- 1B Colin Simpson (1-1, RBI, R, 3 BB)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (1-3, 2 R, BB, HBP, 2 SB)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 1B Neyfy Castillo (3-5, 3B, 2 R, SB)

- DH Manuel Garcia (2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 HBP)

- CF Glenallen Hill Jr. (2-4, 2 RBI, BB, SB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, June 23 @ Visalia Rawhide, Fresno LHP Sam Weatherly (1-3, 5.06) vs. Visalia LHP Blake Walston (2-1, 3.29), 6:00 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies have stolen 36 bases in 39 attempts over their last 13 games. Eddy Diaz swiped both bags on Monday in Visalia.

Fresno lost their first game of a series on the road.

