Visalia Completes Three-Game Sweep of Sixers with 2-0 Decision

Visalia, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino were shutout by the Visalia Rawhide 2-0 on Wednesday at Recreation Park as the home club completed their second three-game sweep of the Sixers in 2019. Inland Empire mustered just two singles against Visalia who is now a league-best 34-14 overall and 6-0 against the High-A Halos.

Both starting pitchers were strong in no-decisions as Sixers' starter Denny Brady and Matt Mercer each tossed five shutout frames. Mercer, who entered the game with a 6.10 ERA, has not allowed an earned run against the 66ers in 11.0 IP while striking out 15 batters. The Rahwide broke a stalemate in the seventh when Connor Higgins (0-1) issued back-to-back walks with one out. Visalia took a 1-0 lead on Mark Karaviotis' RBI single, his third hit of the game. Later in the frame Luis Alejandro Basebe's hard-hit infield single brought home an insurance run. The Sixers walked 19 batters in the three games at Rec Park. Cole Bartlett (2-2) was credited with the win after tossing two scoreless behind Mercer. Kyler Stout (1.0 IP) and West Tunnell (SV, 7) finished off the blanking. The shutout was the fourth for Visalia pitching and marked the fourth time that Inland Empire (21-31) had but held without a run. Alvaro Rubalcaba had a single and two walks for the Sixers in the loss; Michael Cruz collected the club's only other hit.

The 66ers open a series Thursday at Rancho Cucamonga at 7:05 pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

