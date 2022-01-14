Virtual Job Fair for Phillies and Threshers Seasons

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Phillies and Threshers are hiring now for BayCare Ballpark. Multiple positions in Food & Beverage, Security, and the Fun Team are available to apply now.

For the Food & Beverage open positions, applications are being accepted now at Indeed.com (link), and there will be virtual interviews held beginning the week of January 17. For more information contact Justin Stone at [email protected].

Applications and interviews for Security at BayCare Ballpark are being arranged with Tim Scott at [email protected].

Please email [email protected] for information about the Threshers Fun Team, our in-game and community event promo team.

The first home game of Phillies Spring Training is scheduled for February 27, Threshers Opening Night is April 8.

