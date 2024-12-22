Vintage Lyle Thompson Rips Hatty
December 22, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Lyle Thompson finishes the night with 3 goals and 2 assists as the Swarm take down the Seals 11-8.
