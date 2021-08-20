Vines Shines as Rome-Greenville Split Double-Header

ROME, GA - After yesterday's rainout, the Rome Braves (41-52) split a doubleheader against the Greenville Drive (50-43) on Friday evening at State Mutual Stadium.

Game 1, Rome wins 5-2

Behind a strong pitching performance from starting pitcher Darius Vines (2-4), the Rome Braves won the opening game of Friday's doubleheader 5-2. The right-hander pitched the entire seven inning game, striking out seven and giving up two runs on four hits.

The Braves took the lead early in this game and plated the first two runs in the bottom of the first. Beau Philip singled to right and scored Shean Michel and Michael Harris II. Luke Waddell then hit an RBI single to drive in Philip.

Rome scored again in the bottom of the second courtesy of Brett Langhorne's fifth home run of the season to make the score 4-0 Rome.

Greenville had a one run third inning, but the Braves answered back quickly in the home half of the third. Waddell hit an RBI single that scored Phillip.

The Drive plated the final run of game one in the top of fifth.

Cody Milligan was 3-for-4 while Phillip was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Waddell also went 2-for-3 in game one.

Game 2, Greenville wins 4-1

After a strong first game, the Braves could not get the offense going in the nightcap and dropped game two 4-1.

Greenville plated its first two runs of the game in the top of the third inning. The Drive then plated their other two runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Andrew Moritz homered in the home half of the fifth to score the only run of the game for the Braves.

Waddell and Langhorne both went 1-for-3 in game two of the doubleheader.

Coleman Huntley got the start for Rome and tossed four innings. He gave up no earned runs, gave up five hits and had one strikeout.

Up Next

Rome is 11 games below .500 and continues to fall in the High-A East South standings. The R-Braves are 24.5 games behind division-leading Bowling Green.

The Rome Braves will host the Greenville Drive on Saturday night for the fifth of six games this week. Gates will open at 5 p.m. EDT and first pitch at State Mutual Stadium is set for 6 p.m.

