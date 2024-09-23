Vince Elie Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The first Player of the Week for the 2024-25 QMJHL season is Shawinigan Cataractes center Vince Elie. In a pair of home games, the 19-year-old from Montreal scored three times and added four assists while the Cats won their first two games.

On Friday night, Elie led an impressive Shawinigan offence, recording his first career hat trick in the 'Q' along with an assist in the Cataractes' 7-3 triumph over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. Elie, who was named the game's first star, also recorded a +2 rating on the night.

The following afternoon, the third-year veteran was back in action and on top of his game, recording three assists in a convincing 7-2 victory over the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. His second helper on the day came on the eventual game-winner late in the first period. Elie would again end the game a +2 in this clash between two potential contending clubs this season.

Elie figures to be a critical piece of the Cataractes attack in his first full campaign in Shawinigan. Last year, he set new career highs with 22 goals and 62 points, splitting his season between the Cataractes and Saint John Sea Dogs.

