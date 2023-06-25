Villa Leads Missoula to Series Win Over Chukars

June 25, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- Alfredo Villa got the Missoula PaddleHeads off to a great start this week in action on the road opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars Tuesday. The 2nd year professional would strike out 12 batters as part of a PaddleHeads win at Melaleuca Field. The Arizona native would once again be called upon in the rubber match of a 3 game set opposite these same Chukars on Sunday afternoon at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. It would not take long to see that Villa would once again be primed for another fabulous outing.

Each of the first 6 outs Villa would record in the first 2 frames came via the strikeout in a pair of scoreless innings. The Chukars would never have more than 2 base runners in any frame that Villa pitched in. On the other side of things, Missoula would score 5 runs in the middle innings to give Villa plenty of breathing room. As a result, the PaddleHeads would take the rubber match of a 3 game set by a final tally of 6-1 as the PaddleHeads wrapped up the week with a 5-1 record in games played against Idaho Falls.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.