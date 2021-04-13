Viggiano Joins Boulders' Front Office

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that Bryan Viggiano has rejoined the organization as Vice President of Ticket Sales.Â

Viggiano, a native of Mahopac, NY, was part of the Boulders' inaugural front office team back in 2011 as an Account Executive.

In 2014, he worked for the Brooklyn Nets in the Inside Sales Department and a year later was promoted to Group Sales Account Manager with the New York Islanders.

Viggiano joined the Hudson Valley Renegades in 2017 as their Director of Ticket Sales and Manager of Inside Sales. A year later, he was promoted to Assistant GM.

He left the Renegades in 2019 and joined NYCB Live (Nassau Coliseum) as the Manager of Group and Premium Sales.

Viggiano, 32, currently lives in Pearl River, NY, with his wife, Valerie and son Gavin, who is nine months old.

Viggiano can be reached at bviggiano@NYBoulders.com or 845-364-0009.

After an exhibition game on May 22 against the NYPD - game time is set for 6:30 p.m., the New York Boulders' much anticipated Frontier League debut will arrive on May 27 when they host the Washington (PA) Wild Things at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona.

Game time for Opening Day is 7 p.m.

The Boulders will conclude their two-game opening series with Washington the following day. That game is also a 7 p.m. start.

A complete New York Boulders' 2021 schedule, as well as information regarding season tickets and packages for the 2021 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets will go on sale April 19.

Meanwhile, tickets for the NYPD exhibition game on May 22 are on-sale now.

Attendance at all home games at PCU Park is subject to New York State Department of Health guidelines and protocol.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway.Â In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

