Video Board Message Donations Return for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October 2, 2020 - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the South Bend Cubs mascot Stu D. Baker is raising money for the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign. For this month only, fans can purchase a special video board message to help in his cause.

For a minimum donation of $20, fans can get their personalized message displayed on the video board at Four Winds Field and receive a digital copy of that message. All of the money raised in the month of October will go to Stu's Real Men Wear Pink campaign. The photos will also be shared on the South Bend Cubs Facebook page.

Back in the spring, the South Bend Cubs raised over $2,700 for the Walter A. Meyer Food Pantry at the Salvation Army Kroc Center Family Resource Center and the United Way of St. Joseph County.

To purchase a video board message, visit SouthBendCubs.com and click on the video board message request link through the Cubs Den Team Store. Just select the amount you wish to donate (minimum $20 donation) and go to check out. In your shopping cart special instructions box, enter your personalized message (maximum of 40 characters) then click checkout. In order for your message to be displayed properly, please include one of the five headers your message request (South Bend Cubs Welcome, Happy Birthday, Happy Anniversary, Congratulations, Honoring, or In Memory Of).

Message requests will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a maximum of 20 per day. There are no refunds for video board messages. The South Bend Cubs reserve the right to approve and edit any message. Messages that contain obscene or offensive content or include foul language will not be accepted. Marketing messages are not permitted. Photos will be sent to the email provided associated with the Team Store account.

Due to the overwhelming response, a maximum of 10 messages will be displayed on the South Bend Cubs Facebook page per day. Those who do not wish their message to be added should leave a note in the comments section at check out.

