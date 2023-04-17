Victory Field Classic Participants Announced for May 12 Doubleheader

INDIANAPOLIS







INDIANAPOLIS - Four Indiana high school baseball teams will compete in the 14th edition of the Victory Field Classic presented by BSN Sports and U.S. Army Recruiting on Friday, May 12 at Victory Field. The 5:30 PM contest pairs Guerin Catholic (3A No. 4 by Prep Baseball Report) vs. Heritage Christian ahead of the 8 PM matchup between Franklin Community - which has the top 2023 high school 2023 draft prospect in the country, outfielder Max Clark - and Zionsville (4A No. 4 by Prep Baseball Report).

Only one ticket is needed to attend both games. Tickets to the doubleheader may be purchased here or by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at [email protected] or (317) 269-3545.

"The Victory Field Classic always features some of Indiana's top teams, and this year is no different," said Indianapolis Indians president and general manager Randy Lewandowski. "This annual doubleheader creates great memories for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at our beautiful ballpark."

The Victory Field Classic is loaded with individual talent. In addition to Clark, a senior outfielder who is committed to Vanderbilt University and projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Heritage Christian outfielder/right-handed pitcher Andrew Wiggins is the No. 2 prospect in Indiana's Class of 2023. Wiggins will also play the saxophone for the pregame national anthem.

Limited parking will also be available at Victory Field for $10 per vehicle (cash and debit/credit card accepted). The lot will open at 3:30 PM.

Single-game tickets to the Indians' 66 remaining home games are available along with group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

