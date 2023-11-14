Victor Scott Named Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner

Peoria, IL - Former Chiefs outfielder Victor Scott was recognized by Minor League Baseball and Rawlings International on Tuesday, being named a 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove winner.

Scott, a decorated Cardinals prospect, suited up in 66 games for the Chiefs in 2023 and was an everyday presence in center field. The 22-year-old was promoted to Double-A Springfield on June 27 and finished the year with a .992 fielding percentage over 132 total games. Scott committed just three errors on the season and at one point went 81 consecutive contests without committing an error. The speedster also added on five outfield assists between the two levels.

Nine prospects were awarded with a Rawlings Gold Glove in 2023. Scott was only one of three Midwest League players to be represented. He will receive his Rawlings Gold Glove Award during the 2024 season.

