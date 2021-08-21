Vibes-Mustangs Split First Double Header

Billings, MT - After three straight rain outs, the Billings Mustangs and the Rocky Mountain Vibes finally got to meet at Dehler Park on Saturday evening for a double header.

Manny Olloque gave the Vibes a win in game one, defeating Christian Sepulveda 4-0 in the first knock out round. It was the second knock out meeting between the two this season.

In game two, Jacob Barfield continued the home run trend with a solo-home run off Mustangs starter Chris Jefferson in the first inning. It was Barfield's 19th long ball of the season. Vibes led 1-0 after one inning.

Rocky Mountain stater Aron Solis was untouchable in the first three innings. He struck out six of the nine batters, including five of the first six looking too. Brandt Broussard collected the first hit with a single in the bottom of the third inning before being caught stealing by Griffin Barnes.

Jalen Garcia solo-home run in the fourth inning put the Mustangs on the board and tied the game at one. Rocky Mountain answered right back with an RBI double from Ethan Lopez in the top of the fifth inning to hand the Vibes back the lead 2-1.

After a Tristen Carranza single in the fifth inning, Freddy Achecar clubbed a first pitch fastball over the right field wall for the Mustangs first lead of the game.

Garcia wasn't done yet either. He hit his second home run of the game in the sixth inning for a big insurance run and extend the lead 4-2. It was his third multi-home run game of the season. All three have come in the second half of the year at Dehler Park.

Andrew Click in his Mustangs debut, slammed the door, throwing an 1 2/3 scoreless out of the bullpen. Chris Jefferson picked up his third win of the season, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing just two runs on three hits.

The Mustangs (35-42/17-12) and the Vibes face off in another double header tomorrow starting at 1:05 PM. Don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 12:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

