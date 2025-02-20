Vibe on CBS Mornings February 21st at 8 AM ET

February 20, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe will be featured in a segment tomorrow, Friday, February 21st on CBS Mornings at 8:00 am ET. Tune in to see interviews from owner Colleen Craig and players Merritt Beason and Leah Edmond, as well as fan interviews and exclusive content from practice.

Join us at Good Game - The Battery for an exciting All-Star Match watch party on Saturday, February 22nd, where players Shelly Fanning and Karis Watson will be present. The event starts at 1 p.m. ET, with the match beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

