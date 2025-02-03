Vibe Downed by Thrill in Four Set Match

February 3, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (4-3) fell to the Vegas Thrill (6-2) in a four-set match away on Sunday evening.

The first two sets the Thrill edged the Vibe 23-25 in both sets, but the Vibe rallied to take the third set 25-19. Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the team with 16 kills in the match, tagging on two blocks. Coming back to take the third set, Middle blocker Khori Louis contributed on the offensive front, collecting 15 kills in total, hitting at an efficiency of .542.

Setter Mia Tuaniga ran the Vibe's offense, totaling 47 assists. Even though the Vibe's .296 hitting efficiency surpassed the Thrill's .244, the Thrill came out on top in the fourth set, winning 25-19.

The Vibe make their way back to Atlanta for their next match to face off against the Orlando Valkyries on Thursday, February 6th. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Gas South Arena. Tickets for that match and all remaining Vibe matches are available at HERE!

Notes

Atlanta loses to Vegas for first time in history

Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the team with 16 kills

Middle Blocker Khori Louis followed with 15 kills and a .542 hitting efficiency

