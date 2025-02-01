Vibe at Vegas for Third Match-Up this Season

February 1, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (4-2) are on the road on Sunday, February 2nd, to compete against the Vegas Thrill (5-2) for the second time this season. First serve is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, airing on YouTube.

Vibe vs. Thrill

The Vibe face off against the Thrill for the third time in the 2025 season. Atlanta is the only team in the league to have defeated Vegas this season.

In their last match-up on January 23rd, Atlanta took the win in four sets, marking the Vibe's second win over the Thrill this season. Atlanta totaled a team-hitting efficiency of .264, having outside hitter Taylor Head make her first professional start. Head tallied 12 kills on 26 attempts, alongside collecting three blocks and 14 digs. Outside hitter Leah Edmond posted up five blocks, dominating the front-row defense. With a commanding offensive impact, opposite hitter Anna Dixon stepped in collecting 10 kills, having a .333 hitting efficiency.

Since their last match-up, Vegas has collected an on-the-road win against the Orlando Valkyries, giving them a 5-2 record in 2025. On the season, the Thrill are hitting at .237 efficiency while the Vibe are hitting .234, producing very similar offensive numbers. On defense, Atlanta averages 16.92 digs per set while Vegas averages 14.68.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be back home in Gas South Arena for their next match on February 6th against the Orlando Valkyries. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.