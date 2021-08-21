Veterans, Nelson Have a Grand Time

On Saturday night at Dutchess Stadium, the Hudson Valley Renegades took the field as the Hudson Valley Veterans and topped the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-4.

With over 1,000 veterans in attendance, the Veterans -- dressed in special uniforms that were auctioned off -- rallied from an early deficit for their 60th win of 2021.

Brooklyn struck for four runs in the first before starting pitcher Mitch Spence was able to get out of the inning.

The Veterans responded in the bottom of the first with four walks off Brooklyn starter Luc Rennie (0-2) to cut the score to 4-1. James Nelson -- in the middle of a 3-for-30 slump -- hammered a 3-2 pitch from Rennie over the left-field fence for a grand slam to give the Veterans a 5-4 lead.

Spence settled down and worked five innings to get the win (7-2), as the Cyclones were held off the scoreboard for the rest of the game. Freicer Perez worked the sixth and Trevor Holloway pitched the seventh and eighth before Derek Craft threw a quiet ninth to pick up his seventh save. The righthander from Texas is tied for second in the league in saves.

Austin Wells hit his third home run, a solo shot, in the seventh for an insurance run.

The Renegades (60-35) took a one-game lead over Greensboro in the race for the second spot in the High-A East championship series.

The Renegades took four out of five from Brooklyn (36-58) for the series win, with Sunday's game postponed due to forecasted severe inclement weather from Hurricane Henri. The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Wed, Sep. 8 at 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley now hits the road for the final time in 2021, with the first stop in Winston-Salem, NC beginning on Tuesday. After a six-game visit to the Dash, the Gades will finally meet with the Greensboro Grasshoppers before returning to Dutchess Stadium to play Brooklyn and Greensboro.

