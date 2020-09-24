Veteran TJ Hensick returns for third season

Toledo, OH - Veteran Forward TJ Hensick returns for a third season in the pond, agreeing to terms with the Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Hensick, 34, was one of the Toledo's offensive leaders last season totaling 56 points in 57 games with 16 goals and 40 assists. He ranked third in goals and tied for second with assists. The Howell, Michigan native appeared in 47 games with Toledo during the 2018-19 season tallying 58 points before being loaned to the AHL's San Jose. In the 23 games with the Barracuda, he picked up another 20 points (6G, 14A) and another three points (1G, 2A) in four playoff contests.

Head Coach Dan Watson is excited to have Hensick return to the Walleye. "TJ thinks and sees the game at an elite level, which is hard to find in the ECHL. His experience is very valuable to the young players in our locker room and his leadership will be counted on again."

Hensick was drafted in the third round of the 2005 draft (#88 overall) by the Colorado Avalanche out of the University of Michigan. Since turning pro in 2007, Hensick has 112 games at the NHL level with 12 goals, 26 assists, 38 points and 18 penalty minutes. He has skated in 653 games at the AHL level with an outstanding 588 points (172G, 416A) while making the AHL All-Star Game four times. On the last game of the 2019-20 season (March 11, 2020) the 5-foot-10, 203 pound forward hit a pinnacle in his career when he took the ice for his 900th career game.

