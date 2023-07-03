Veteran Forward Roy Set for Return to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced today they have signed forward Mathieu Roy to a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Roy becomes the second player to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season.

"I'm excited to be coming back for another year in Norfolk," said Roy. "I look forward to building on the momentum we created at the end of the year and have a really strong upcoming season."

The 36-year-old returns to Norfolk after completing his 15th season as a professional in 2022-23. His campaign began in Scotland where he suited up in 21 games with the Glasgow Clan. On December 8, 2022, Roy signed a contract with Norfolk and played in 48 games with the Admirals. His veteran presence became of notice in his first game just two days later when he scored one of Norfolk's six goals in a victory over the Adirondack Thunder.

"Coming in last year from Europe midway thru the season, he really started a pillar of leadership," said Admirals head coach Jeff Carr. "Our job is to maximize each player and their capabilities. We'll have the opportunity to do that this upcoming year by recruiting certain players that will play with him at the start. He's hungry and motivated to be productive individually along with being a leader in wanting our team to win. Guys like him are hard to find, let alone retain, and want to be a major driver in our culture."

Four days after notching his first goal as an Admiral, Roy was named an assistant captain. On January 8, he scored two goals in his 800th professional regular season game, including the overtime winner. Two months later, Roy was promoted to team captain.

As he enters his 16th professional season, Roy currently ranks 55th on the ECHL's all-time games played list (538).

The Quebec native began his career in 2007 with the Pensacola Ice Pilots (ECHL). He was the only Ice Flyer to play in all 72 regular season games and was second on the team in points (45). From there, Roy played five seasons with the Florida Everblades, three of them as team captain. He was a member of the 2011-12 Kelly Cup Champion team.

After five years of playing overseas in which he won two EIHL Championships, Roy returned to the United States in 2020-21. He reunited with Carr and suited up in 25 games with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL).

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers. The full schedule can be seen HERE. Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are ON SALE NOW. These packages come with flexible payment options and exclusive member benefits that include 28% off tickets, 15% off merch, your choice of seat for all home games, and the Never Wasted Ticket Program! CLICK HERE to inquire today.

