Veteran Ducks Pitcher Joe Iorio Re-Signed

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Joe Iorio. He begins his fourth season with the Ducks and eighth in professional baseball.

"I'm really excited to be coming back for my fourth season with the Ducks," said Iorio. "This year's team reminds me of the 2019 season, and it is our goal to meet that standard and bring another championship to Long Island."

Iorio has spent the past three seasons with the Ducks. He has made 85 appearances (61 starts) with Long Island, compiling a 30-10 record with a 4.11 ERA, one complete game and 248 strikeouts to 123 walks over 385.2 innings. During his time in the Atlantic League, he ranks second among all pitchers in wins, innings pitched, starts and winning percentage (.750), trailing only Southern Maryland's Daryl Thompson in each category. He also ranks fourth in strikeouts behind Thompson, Craig Stem and John Anderson.

The 31-year-old pitched in 30 games (20 starts) with the Ducks in 2022. He led the Ducks and tied for fifth in the league in wins (11), posting an 11-5 record with a 4.58 ERA and 83 strikeouts to 43 walks over 129.2 innings. The West Islip native ranked second in the league in wins during the 2021 season (13) as well as fifth in innings pitched (127.2), sixth in ERA (4.65) and seventh in starts (22). He helped the Ducks win the 2019 Atlantic League championship and was pitched in the ALPB All-Star Game that season, finishing the year 6-3 with a 3.09 ERA in 32 games (19 starts). Prior to joining the Flock, Iorio spent four seasons (2015-18) in the Frontier League, pitching with the Washington WildThings, Southern Illinois Miners and River City Rascals.

"I look forward to playing again for a great manager in Wally Backman, playing in front of the best fans in the Atlantic League and coming home to New York to play in front of my family," Iorio added.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

