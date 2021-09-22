Veteran Defenseman Schaus Returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced they have signed defenseman Nick Schaus for the 2021-22 season.

Schaus, 35, returns to the Admirals after sitting out the 2020-21 season. In 2019-20, the Buffalo, NY native split time with the Kedgwick Dynamo of the Circuit Régional de Hockey (CRL), the Florida Everblades (ECHL), and Piráti Chomutov in the Czech Republic.

The 5'11, 190-point defenseman brings a wealth of playing experience at numerous levels of the game, including stints in the KHL, DEL and AHL.

After completing his four-year collegiate career at UMass-Lowell from 2006 to 2010, Schaus went straight to the AHL with the Worcester Sharks. He played in 77 games with the Sharks during the 2010-11 season and registered 19 points (4g, 15a). The next season, Schaus played with the Syracuse Crunch for 45 games. One of his teammates with the Crunch was current Admirals General Manager and Assistant Coach, Ryan McGinnis.

Schaus, shown above, was a member of the Admirals in 2012-13 where he played in 18 games with Norfolk. He returns to the Admirals for the 2021-22 season || (Photo: Getty Images)

This will be Schaus's second stint with the Admirals as he was a member of the 2012-13 roster. That roster included the likes of current NHL'ers like Patrick Maroon, Sami Vatanen, Kyle Palmieri, Chris Wagner, and others. The veteran defenseman has played in 144 career AHL games, putting together 33 points (9g, 24a). In 48 games at the ECHL level, Schaus has registered 27 total points (6g, 21a).

