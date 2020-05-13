Versatile Slugger Coulter Returns to Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls' Canaries home run leader from a season ago is returning to the team in 2020.

The Birds have re-signed slugger Clint Coulter, the team announced Wednesday.

Coulter had a tremendous year for the Canaries in 2019, slashing .294/.359/.516. His .875 OPS ranked third on the team.

He led the Birds with 18 home runs, including a dramatic walk-off homer on June 15 to cap a six-run ninth and give the Canaries arguably their most exciting win of the season.

Coulter played mostly in the outfield with the Birds last year, but spent 11 games at catcher toward the end of the season. He showed off his arm behind the plate, throwing out the first three runners who tried to steal against him.

Coulter, 26, has an impressive pedigree, picked 27th overall out of high school in the 2012 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. Originally drafted as a catcher, he's primarily played the outfield since 2015.

Coulter was a top prospect in the Brewers' system, playing in the prestigious Arizona Fall League in 2014. He spent the better part of the last three seasons at Double-A Biloxi before getting called up to Triple-A Colorado Springs in late 2018.

In three seasons at the Double-A level, the Washington State native sports a .255/.327/.432 slash line with 27 homers in 222 games.

