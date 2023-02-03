Versatile Hurler Clarke Rejoins 'Stormers

Right-hander Bret Clarke has become the third player to ink a contract with the Lancaster Barnstormers for the 2023 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

He becomes the third player on the roster as the Barnstormers build toward the 2023 campaign and a defense of their Atlantic League crown. The Phoenixville, PA native joins fellow pitcher Nile Ball and outfielder Shawon Dunston, Jr. on the club in the early stages of formation.

Clarke, 25, was used in a variety of capacities by Peeples in 2022. He made a pair of spot starts, both against York, and also was used to close a game at Staten Island, August 27, striking out two of the three batters that he faced.

In a testament to his durability, Clarke tossed 2.2 innings in a game at Staten Island that was eventually rained out on June 1, came back two days later with 1.1 innings against Southern Maryland, then threw 5 2/3 innings of long relief in the series finale with the Blue Crabs on June 5.

The product of Stony Brook University finished the season with a 3-2 mark and 3.91 ERA in 34 appearances. He allowed 63 hits and struck out 66 in 69.0 overall innings of work. Clarke appeared twice in the playoffs for the Barnstormers.

"Bret is a guy that came in and pitched well for us," said Peeples. He's very valuable because he can fit in a lot of roles and takes the ball every time we call on him."

The Barnstormers open their defense of the title at Southern Maryland on April 28 and kick off their home schedule on May 2 against the rival York Revolution.

We can't wait to welcome Barnstormers Nation back to the ballpark for our home opener on Tuesday May 2nd where we will be able to celebrate our Championship as a community! Our Ticket On-Sale Party is the official kick-off to our season and our 2023 campaign to go back-to-

back," said general manager Mike Reynolds. "We can't wait to see our fans back at the Two Dudes Box Office getting their tickets to get the first look at the 2023 squad!"

