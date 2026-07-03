Vernon Adams Jr. Shows His Wheels with a Blazing Run into the End Zone!
Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Vernon Adams Jr. turns on the jets and takes it into the end zone during the FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.
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