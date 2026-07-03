Vernon Adams Jr. Shows His Wheels with a Blazing Run into the End Zone!

Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Vernon Adams Jr. turns on the jets and takes it into the end zone during the FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.