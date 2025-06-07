Vernon Adams Jr.'s First Drive as a Stampeder Results in a TD: CFL

June 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Vernon Adams Jr. wasted no time on his first drive as a Stampeder, as Calgary opened the scoring against Hamilton with a touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.