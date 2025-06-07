Vernon Adams Jr.'s First Drive as a Stampeder Results in a TD: CFL
June 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Vernon Adams Jr. wasted no time on his first drive as a Stampeder, as Calgary opened the scoring against Hamilton with a touchdown.
