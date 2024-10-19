Vernon Adams Jr. Delivers a BOMB to Stanley Berryhill III to Extend BC's Lead: CFL
October 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
The BC Lions continue to pour on the pressure in the first quarter as Vernon Adams Jr. connects with Stanley Berryhill III for a 52-yard TD.
