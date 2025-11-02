Vernon Adams Jr. Delivers a BOMB to Jalen Philpot: CFL

Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Jalen Philpot hauls in a 30-yard strike as he hits the end zone for his first playoff TD.







