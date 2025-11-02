CFL Calgary Stampeders

Vernon Adams Jr. Delivers a BOMB to Jalen Philpot: CFL

Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Jalen Philpot hauls in a 30-yard strike as he hits the end zone for his first playoff TD.

Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from November 1, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central