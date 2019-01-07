Vermont Mountaineers to Host 2019 NECBL All-Star Game

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - The Vermont Mountaineers will play host to the 2019 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) All-Star Game on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Montpelier Recreation Field in Montpelier, Vermont, as announced by NECBL Commissioner Sean McGrath.

This is the third time the Mountaineers have hosted the NECBL All-Star Game (2004 & 2012), as the organization has a history of putting on an incredible show. The All-Star Game showcases the New England League's top talent in a fun-filled afternoon and evening of the best the league has to offer - with players from all NECBL franchises showcasing their skills in front of scouts from every Major League Baseball (MLB) organization. The event is proudly being sponsored by The National Life Group, who recently celebrated their 170th anniversary and have their home office in Montpelier.

"As The New England League celebrates its 25th anniversary, we are excited to return to beautiful Recreation Field in Montpelier to showcase some of the best college baseball players in the country in front of scouts from every MLB team," said McGrath. "Every summer, the All-Star Game is the pinnacle of our season and an opportunity for fans to watch a very high level of baseball that is guaranteed to feature future professionals."

"It's a big deal for us to land the All Star game for our fans," said Mountaineers President and General Manager Brian Gallagher. "Our fans create a great atmosphere at the ballpark and the community's outstanding support of our organization has made one of the premier locations to experience summer collegiate baseball."

Montpelier Mayor, Anne Watson added: "We are delighted to host the NECBL All-Star Game here in Montpelier. What fun to have such high-level play in our area! In addition, it will be a great attraction for the area, bringing more people to Montpelier. It's an honor have this great event in our city, and I'm looking forward to it!"

Gates open at 1 p.m. and the exciting Home Run Derby kicks off the afternoon's festivities starting at 3:15 p.m. The All-Star Game itself will begin with pregame ceremonies at 5:10 p.m. A full itinerary is available online at ASG19.NECBL.com.

"The Mountaineers are one of the best summer collegiate baseball organizations in the country and it will be a treat to the players and coaches who earn the honor to compete in the 2019 All-Star Game," McGrath continued. "We are looking forward to a special evening at the ballpark that will be filled with talented players and wonderful entertainment."

Tickets will be available for a flat general admission price of $6 and can be purchased in advance at www.TheVermontMountaineers.com or at the gate day of.

Montpelier Recreation Field is located at 1 Ballpark Road, Montpelier, VT 05602. Parking will be available for $2 per car on site, or at the two lots near the ballpark. A free courtesy parking / shuttle bus service is available, starting at noon at Montpelier High School (5 High School Drive, Montpelier, VT 05602).

