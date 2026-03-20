"VERMONT GREEN STRIKE FOR THE FIRST GOAL OF THE U.S. OPEN CUP!!!!!"

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Video courtesy of US Soccer

David Ismail puts @VermontGreenFC up ahead of halftime in the U.S. Open Cup!







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