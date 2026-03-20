"VERMONT GREEN STRIKE FOR THE FIRST GOAL OF THE U.S. OPEN CUP!!!!!"
Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Video courtesy of US Soccer
David Ismail puts @VermontGreenFC up ahead of halftime in the U.S. Open Cup!
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United Soccer League One Stories from March 20, 2026
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Fall in First Round of Open Cup - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
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