Velocity FC Opens Tryouts in December and January

November 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane Velocity FC is in the midst of a historic playoff run, but the club is looking even further into the future. The club will host open tryouts in Seattle Dec. 7 and 8 and in Spokane Jan. 18 and 19 with an eye toward identifying local talent for next season and beyond.

"These tryouts allow us to help with roster building and identify local players who one day could be playing for our club," said Velocity FC Vice President Phil Harrison. "So whether they're high school students, former club or pro athletes, or currently athletes playing at a college in our region, the ultimate goal is to identify the best possible talent for the club while giving local athletes an incredible opportunity."

Last year's open tryouts successfully brought two Washington players to the Velocity roster - Camron Miller of Snohomish and Michael Rojas of Othello. While Rojas dealt with injury issues, Miller had a significant impact with 14 starts and 17 appearances, and scoring one goal on five shots on target.

"Getting those players on the roster I think shows that we stand behind what we say, that we're serious about identifying and developing local talent," Harrison said. "Cam and Mikey really are examples of players who continue to chase their dreams and put in the work needed to achieve those dreams."

Harrison said the club expects added interest from both domestic and international players in tryouts this year. Last year, more than 200 trialists participated from 5 different countries betting on a brand-new expansion club with zero track record. This year, they'll be auditioning for only the third-ever expansion club in USL League One history to make the playoffs in its first year, and now on their way to the final four of League One playoffs.

"Players are going to see that and know that this isn't just some ho hum thing," Harrison said. "We have proved this is a legit club in our approach, in our training, our commitment to players and winning both on and off the pitch. I'm excited to see what these two trials are going to bring for us because we are a proven entity in this first year and it's only going to get better."

The Seattle tryouts will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Interbay Athletic Complex at Seattle Pacific University. The Spokane tryouts will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19 at the HUB in Spokane Valley.

Athletes interested in trying out are invited to register at: www.uslspokane.com/tryouts

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, with a home opener August 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One currently competing in their first season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.