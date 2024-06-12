Vegas Knight Hawks at Sioux Falls Storm Week 13 Highlights
June 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from June 12, 2024
- Strike Force Fall to Rattlers 47-46 - San Diego Strike Force
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vegas Knight Hawks Stories
- Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Risk's Birthday on Saturday, June 1
- Vegas Remains IIFL's Only Undefeated Team with Win against San Diego
- Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Henderson Heroes Knight in Partnership with City of Henderson
- Former Vegas Knight Hawks Linebacker Draft No. 1 Overall in CFL Global Draft
- Vegas Remains IFL's Last Undefeated Team Following 62-43 Win against Bay Area