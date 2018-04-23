VBC Will Host Free Viewing Party for Game One of SPHL Championship on April 25

As I'm sure you have heard, we made the finals this weekend by beating the Macon Mayhem in Georgia, which means we advanced to the SPHL President's Cup championship against the Peoria Rivermen!

Game one will be on the road on Wednesday, April 25, at 7:15 p.m. CDT. For those fans who can't make the trip, there will be a viewing party at the Bud Light Café in the lobby of the VBC arena. The event is free to the attend and food and drinks will be available to purchase at the pub. Parking is also free in the VBC lots.

SPHL Finals - Game One Viewing Party

Bud Light Café in the VBC Arena

Wednesday, April 25

Doors open at 6 p.m. Game Starts at 7:15

FREE to park and attend. Food and Drink available for purchase.

