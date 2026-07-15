"VASSELL, OH MY GOODNESS!!!"
Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Peter-Lee Vassell scored a pair of goals to lead Birmingham Legion FC to a 3-1 victory against FC Tulsa in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Protective Stadium as Romario Williams also found the net for the hosts.
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