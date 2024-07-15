Sports stats



FC Cincinnati

VAR Crucial in Cincinnati, Red Cards in LA and Montréal!!

July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video


Andrew Wiebe is back for another edition of Instant Replay as he breaks down the most controversial plays of the weekend.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass

Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central