Vanni Sartini Didn'T Hold Back After Last Night's Canadian Championship Defeat to Cavalry FC

May 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Despite advancing on away goals (which he isn't a fan of), Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini didn't hold back after last night's Canadian Championship defeat to Cavalry FC

