Vanni Sartini Didn'T Hold Back After Last Night's Canadian Championship Defeat to Cavalry FC
May 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video
Despite advancing on away goals (which he isn't a fan of), Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini didn't hold back after last night's Canadian Championship defeat to Cavalry FC
OneSoccer
Check out the Cavalry FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from May 22, 2024
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Forge FC May 25 - Atletico Ottawa
- First Delivery: Atlético Jersey Sales Provide 1,500 Meals in Ottawa - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cavalry FC Stories
- Last Chance to Repeat Historic Shock Win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Crucial Grudge Match Tonight
- Cavalry FC to Face Vancouver FC in Inaugural Canadian Premier League 'On Tour' Match in Kelowna, B.C.
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Bring Party to Calgary Tomorrow Night
- Cavalry FC Advances to Telus Canadian Championship Quarterfinal Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Cavalry FC and Spruce Meadows Announce Partnership with Carlsberg Canada