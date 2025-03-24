Vanišová, Campbell, Tapani Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada

March 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Ottawa Charge forward Tereza Vanišová, Toronto Sceptres goaltender Kristen Campbell and Boston Fleet forward Susanna Tapani have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 3 Stars of the Week presented by Shark Beauty Canada following games from Mar. 17-23.

FIRST STAR - TEREZA VANIŠOVÁ, F, OTTAWA CHARGE

Vanišová scored three goals in an 8:44 span at Prudential Center Saturday and became the first player in PWHL history to record two hat tricks in a season as the Charge collected a 5-2 victory over the New York Sirens. Vanišová opened the spree by barging into the slot and tipping in Aneta Tejralová's right-point shot at 15:11 of the second period. Just 2:18 later, Vanišová grabbed her own rebound and skated behind the net before pulling in front for a 10-foot shot past Corinne Schroeder from the goalie's left. Vanišová completed her second hat trick in nine games by converting a rebound at 3:55 of the third period. She finished with a career-high nine shots while notching her fifth multi-point game of the season. Her hat trick matched a similar performance in an 8-3 rout of Minnesota Feb. 13. With 13-4- 17 for the season, Vanišová leads the Charge in goals and points. After taking just 42 shots in 23 games last season, she has 72 in 24 contests this season - the sixth-highest total in the PWHL.

SECOND STAR - KRISTEN CAMPBELL, G, TORONTO SCEPTRES

The Sceptres snared a pair of 2-1 triumphs last week and Campbell backstopped both of them, making 27 saves against New York on Wednesday and adding a season-high 32 Sunday in defeating Montréal at Place Bell before a sellout crowd of 10,172. In the latter victory, which pulled Toronto within three points of the first-place Victoire (both teams have five games remaining), Campbell made 17 stops in the second period and held the Victoire off the scoresheet until Marie-Philip Poulin connected on a power play with 4:45 left in the third period. It was the eighth consecutive outing in which Campbell had permitted two goals or fewer; she also leads the PWHL with eight outings of one goal or fewer. Her save percentage in the eight outings since Feb. 14 is .951, and for the season, Campbell's .918 save percentage is tied with teammate Raygan Kirk for third in the PWHL behind the .930 by Boston's Aerin Frankel and the .932 by Montréal's Ann-Renée Desbiens.

THIRD STAR - SUSANNA TAPANI, F, BOSTON FLEET

Tapani was a force in the Fleet's only game of the week, a 3-2 shootout victory over Montréal at the Tsongas Center Tuesday. The 32-year-old from Turku, Finland set up Fleet captain Hilary Knight's power-play goal in the closing minute of the first period to open the scoring. Then Tapani scored to provide a 2-1 lead in the second period and collected the decisive goal in the sixth round of the shootout, helping Boston extend its points streak to nine games (4-3-2-0). The shootout goal was Tapani's third in six attempts this season and her second shootout winner. With five multi-point games this season and 10-5- 15 for the campaign, Tapani is third on the team in scoring behind Alina Müller (7-10- 17) and Knight (13-13- 26). Tapani has needed only 49 shots to score her 10 goals, a 20.4 shooting percentage that is second in the PWHL to Minnesota's Brooke McQuigge (7 goals on 32 shots, 21.9%).

The '3 Stars of the Week' are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' Standings

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 90 Points

Hilary Knight (BOS) = 70 Points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 50 Points

Gabbie Hughes (OTT) = 50 Points

Hannah Miller (TOR) = 50 Points

Laura Stacey (MTL) = 50 Points

Kristen Campbell (TOR) = 40 Points

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Susanna Tapani (BOS) = 40 Points

Erin Ambrose (MTL) = 30 Points

Emily Clark (OTT) = 30 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

Alina Müller (BOS) = 30 Points

Corinne Schroeder (NY) = 30 Points

Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 Points

Tereza Vanišová (OTT) = 30 Points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 20 Points

Renata Fast (TOR) = 20 Points

Megan Keller (BOS) = 20 Points

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 Points

Abby Roque = 20 Points

Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) = 10 Points

Taylor Heise (MIN) = 10 Points

Sophie Jaques (MIN) = 10 Points

Sidney Morin (BOS) = 10 Points

Maddie Rooney (MIN) = 10 Points

Kati Tabin (MTL) = 10 Points

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.