Vanderbilt Baseball Returns to First Tennessee Park to Face Belmont and Lipscomb

NASHVILLE - The top-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team will return to First Tennessee Park in 2019. Recognized by multiple baseball media outlets as the preseason number one team in the country, the Commodores will square off against fellow Nashville programs in late March.

On Tuesday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m., the Commodores face the Belmont Bruins in a non-conference matchup. It's the fourth consecutive year the two programs have played at First Tennessee Park.

The following week, the Dores and Lipscomb Bisons play a non-conference game on Tuesday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. It will be the third meeting between the two teams at the home of the Sounds.

"Hosting Vanderbilt, Belmont and Lipscomb baseball is exciting for Nashville and our organization," said Sounds General Manger Adam Nuse. "The premier level of college baseball in Middle Tennessee is a joy to feature in a professional ballpark for two nights, and we're thrilled to host these three outstanding programs."

Tickets for both games will be available to the public on Friday, January 25 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Sounds ticket office, at www.nashvillesounds.com, or by calling 615-690-4487 ext. 2.

The Commodores will be the visiting team against Belmont and occupy the first base dugout. Against Lipscomb, Vanderbilt will be the home team and occupy the third base dugout.

Reserved seating will be available in sections 108-118 for $15 per ticket, while the remainder of the main concourse seating bowl (sections 101-107 & 119-124) plus the grass berm in left field will be general admission seating for $8 per ticket. Sounds season ticket members can enjoy discounted ticket options.

Additional seating options will include the 4-Top tables near The Band Box, and field and club suites. For more information on tables and suites, call 615-690-4487 ext. 2.

Gates to both games open at 5:30 p.m.

Prior to when the 42nd season of Nashville Sounds baseball officially begins on Thursday, April 4, First Tennessee Park plays host to its first Major League Baseball exhibition game when the Texas Rangers play the Sounds on Sunday, March 24 at 1:05 p.m. Season ticket memberships for the 2019 season are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

