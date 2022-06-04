Vander Esch Propels Blades to Game Two Victory

TOLEDO, Ohio. -- The Everblades leave the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH with a pair of wins after securing a 3-1 victory in Game Two against the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night. Forward Dylan Vander Esch led the way with one goal and an assist.

The Everblades quickly pressed Toledo netminder Billy Christopoulos and collected a 1-0 lead off a Levko Koper deflection 3:30 into the first period. Xavier Bouchard provided the shot from the blue line before Koper caught a piece of it for his third goal of the playoffs.

Vander Esch increased the Florida lead to 2-0 on an odd-man rush alongside Joe Pendenza, who picked up the lone assist at 12:19 of the first period. It was the first shorthanded goal of the Kelly Cup Finals from either side. The play also marked the Everblades' fifth unanswered lamplighter dating back to Game One of the series.

The Blades kept their two-goal advantage entering the first intermission with the Everblades and Walleye each recording eight shots. The Florida power play unit turned in a 0-for-2 record while up a man in the opening period, while Toledo could not convert on their lone man-advantage.

Zach Solow (15:52) provided the lone tally of the second period for a 3-0 Everblades advantage. The strike came on the power play and it represented Solow's second goal of the series. Stefan Leblanc and Jake Jaremko were credited with assists.

Cam Johnson's combined scoreless streak of 90:42 ended at the hands of Marcus Vela, who ricocheted the puck into the net at the nine-minute marker of period three to make it a 3-1 game. From there, Johnson and the Everblades defensive core buckled down the remainder of the night to take the win. The Blades will bring the Kelly Cup Finals to Estero with a 2-0 series lead.

