Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Fafa Finisher!: Full Match Highlights

September 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #vancouverwhitecaps #sanjoseearthquakes

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.