Vancouver Rise FC Fall to Frustrating 3-1 Defeat to Ottawa Rapid FC

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







BURNABY, BC - It was a sweltering Sunday afternoon at Swangard Stadium, as the sun beat down on a hard-fought match that saw Vancouver Rise FC fall 3-1 to Ottawa Rapid FC.

Rise FC had a fittingly hot start to the match, with Jessica De Filippo getting an early chance to score inside two minutes. The forward picked the ball up at the edge of the box, drove into the box and fired towards goal, but her effort was deflected behind for a corner kick.

De Filippo was at it again just minutes later, after a first-time flicked ball over the defence from Anaïs Oularbi found De Filippo streaking into the box, but her diving shot went just a whisker over the crossbar.

De Filippo had her third chance in under 10 minutes when Anna Bout drilled a low cross from the right, just missing De Filippo's sweeping leg near the penalty spot before getting cleared.

The home side continued to control play, and De Filippo was at the forefront again with another chance in the 16th minute. The forward slipped past two defenders to go one-on-one with Rapid FC 'keeper Melissa Dagenais, but her attempted chipped effort was well-read by Dagenais.

Rise FC kept their foot on the gas as the first half went on, with Latifah Abdu coming ever so close to putting Rise FC in front in the 26th minute. After a corner kick had the ball bouncing around the box, Abdu had the ball fall right in front of her, but her volleyed shot went just over the crossbar.

Rapid FC managed to grab a goal against the run of play in the 28th minute, when Min-A Lee fired a shot from distance, beating Rise FC 'keeper Jessica Wulf.

Nevertheless, Rise FC kept battling hard to get back on level terms.

Abdu nearly did exactly that with five minutes left to play in the first half, after Camila Reyes threaded a great ball in behind as Abdu was driving into the box, but Abdu's shot went right into the hands of Dagenais.

But with just two minutes left to play in the first half, De Filippo finally had her moment and equalized for Rise FC. After winning the ball in the Rapid FC box, De Filippo laid it off for Reyes to fire in, but the Colombian was tackled before she could pull the trigger. De Filippo was quick to recover and curled a shot perfectly into the top corner to make it 1-1.

With that goal finally scored, Rise FC went into the break with momentum on their side.

The second half saw Rise FC continue to dominate possession. However, Rapid FC once again played off the counter attack and scored a second goal in the 50th minute. D.B. Pridham was sent on a breakaway by Johanne Fridlund and made no mistake to make it 2-1.

Rise FC pressed on, searching once again for an equalizer. Jessica Wulf helped keep the scoreline to just one goal down after making a massive save on a shot from distance near the hour mark.

Substitute Jaime Perrault came on and made a big impact for Rise FC, winning the ball up high and putting in a couple of dangerous crosses into the box.

Then in the 72nd minute, Kennedy Faulknor was alleged to have brought down Pridham in the box, conceding a penalty and receiving a red card. Pridham stepped up and scored to make it 3-1.

Rise FC nearly brought it back to 3-2 in the 78th minute after Maithé López crossed it from the left to find Abdu in the box, but her she was unable to get a shot off.

As the clock ticked on, Rise FC kept searching for a way back into the match, with Abdu, López and Perrault all letting shots off, but Rapid FC did well to put their bodies on the line to block them.

In the end, Rapid FC held on to the lead and finished 3-1 victors.

Rise FC are back in action on Thursday, June 18 as they travel to Nova Scotia to face Halifax Tides FC. Kickoff is at 7 a.m. PT. Rise FC then come back home to Swangard Stadium as they host AFC Toronto for the third time this season on Sunday, June 28. Kickoff for that one is at 2 p.m. PT. Fans can grab tickets at vanrisefc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Mario Al-Ayass

Scoring Summary 28' - OTT - Min-A Lee (Jung Min-Young) 43' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo 50' - OTT - D.B. Pridham (Johanne Fridlund) 74' - OTT - D.B. Pridham (penalty)

Statistics Possession: VAN 46% - OTT 54% Shots: VAN 10 - OTT 10 Shots on Goal: VAN 3 - OTT 5 Saves: VAN 2 - OTT 2 Fouls: VAN 14 - OTT 7 Offsides: VAN 1 - OTT 3 Corners: VAN 4 - OTT 3

Cautions 52' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo

Expulsions 72' - VAN - Kennedy Faulknor

Vancouver Rise FC 31.Jessica Wulf; 6.Tori Tumeth, 3.Jessika Cowart (16.Kennedy Faulknor 64'), 4.Sura Yekka (38.Chloe Taylor 87'); 14.Anna Bout, 5.Quinn©ïøÃ¯Â¿Â½, 10.Camila Reyes (28.Jaime Perrault 56'), 22.Mia Pante; 11.Jessica De Filippo (23.Maithé López 56'), 99.Latifah Abdu, 26.Anais Oularbi (7.Nikki Stanton 56')

Substitutes not used 13.Morgan McAslan, 18.Yuka Okamoto,, 24.Josie Longhurst, 59.Allie Pazarka

Ottawa Rapid FC 30.Melissa Dagenais; 8.Kayla Ademek, 18.Olivia Scott, 33.Jyllissa Harris, 31.Naomi Lofthouse (10.Florence Belzile HT); 12.Keera Melenhorst, 20.Min-Young Jung (5.Emily Amano 82'); 19.Choo Hyo-Joo, 14.Min-A Lee (11.Sadie Waite 76'), 21.Melanie Forbes (7.Johanne Fridlund HT); 22.D.B. Pridham (9.Jasmine Wilkinson 87')

Substitutes 1.Mollie Eriksson, 15.Nicola Golen







Northern Super League Stories from June 14, 2026

Vancouver Rise FC Fall to Frustrating 3-1 Defeat to Ottawa Rapid FC - Vancouver Rise FC

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