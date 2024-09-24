Vancouver FC's 2024 Struggles: CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen
September 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
Kristian Jack and Charlie O'Connor-Clarke speak on Vancouver FC's struggles this season on the latest episode of Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen Ã°Å¸ââ¬
Full Episode https://youtu.be/asLfCuOPc5I
#CanPL -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 24, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories
- Match Day Information: VFC vs FOR - September 21
- Match Notes: VFC vs FOR - September 21
- Vancouver FC Announce Inaugural Head Coach, Roster for U-19 Academy Team
- Vancouver FC to Visit Atlético Ottawa in Canadian Premier League Regular Season Finale on October 19
- Match Day Information: VFC at PAC - September 14