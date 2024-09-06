Vancouver FC vs. York United: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United have snapped a three-game winless run in CPL play, as they defeated Vancouver FC 1-0 at Willoughby Community Park on Friday : OneSoccer

