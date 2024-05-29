Vancouver FC Launch the VFC Club Program for Local Youth Organizations

May 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC is excited to launch the VFC Club Program, a brand new initiative that provides unique access and special opportunities to local youth soccer organizations in the hopes of achieving community collaboration while inspiring the next generation of B.C. soccer stars.

"We want to open the doors of the Lower Mainland's newest professional soccer club to everyone," said Ben Fisk, midfielder and VFC Club Program Ambassador. "This program will give local youth clubs unique, behind the scenes access to Vancouver FC, and become a catalyst for the development of our next generation of local players."

VFC Club Program members will be celebrated as Community Partners of Vancouver FC with benefits including season memberships, unique matchday experience, player and/or coach education opportunities, and behind the scenes access to the professional club throughout the year.

Vancouver is proud to introduce Langley United Soccer Association (LUSA), Coquitlam Metro-Ford Soccer Club (CMFSC), Coastal Football Club (CFC), Surrey Football Club (SFC), and Abbotsford Soccer Association (ASA) as the VFC Club Program's founding members.

For more information on the VFC Club Program, please contact [email protected].

