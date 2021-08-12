Vancouver Canucks Sign Guillaume Brisebois to Two-Way Contract
August 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Vancouver, B.C.Â - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has re-signed defenceman Guillaume Brisebois to a one-year, two-way contract.
Brisebois, 24, split the 2020.21 season between the Vancouver Canucks (1 GP), the Utica Comets (0-1-1, 5 GP) and was briefly loaned to the Laval Rocket where he collected a goal and an assist (1-1-2) in 9 games played.
The 6'2â³, 175-pound defenceman has appeared in 179 career AHL games recording 47 points (11-36-47) and 77 penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut in 2018.19 and has appeared in nine career NHL games, all with Vancouver.
On the international stage, Brisebois won a bronze medal with team Canada at the 2015 IIHF World U18 Championship.
The Longueuil, QC, native was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round, 66th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
