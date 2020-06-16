Vancouver Canadians President Responds to NWL Announcement

Dear C's Fans,

Earlier today, the Northwest League put out a statement with regard to the start of our 2020 season being postponed, and now I would like to ensure that our friends, fans and partners are fully up-to-speed on our organization's thoughts regarding the upcoming season.

We all know that with no players in spring training camps, it is clear to all of us that the season will not start on time. That is why we are communicating our plans for the season as it relates to our Season Ticket Holders, Corporate Sponsors, Mini Plan holders as well as our Group participants. Each of you will receive information as to how it relates to your individual partnerships for this year and options for moving forward.

I want each of you to know and understand that we must adhere to the protocols set forth by Minor League Baseball as it relates to "Official Statements". You will hear the word postponed until there is an "Official" statement on whether the season is cancelled.

This has been a very trying time for all of us, our staff, our fans and our friends. I certainly realize during this time that everyone has endured hardships none of us expected, wanted or deserve. What may turn into a lost season of baseball is one thing, however, a lost season for everyone who loves coming out to The Nat hurts just a little more. Nat Bailey Stadium is such a special place within our community and it means so much to each of us, it's more than just a baseball facility, it's a place of home, comfort and enjoyment for everyone in the Lower Mainland. What we are going through together stings each of us.

If the season is in fact cancelled, each of you will have the option to rollover your tickets, advertising, and group outings to the 2021 season or request a refund. As is part of our core culture, we will always do what is right for each of you and allow you to make the determination as to how you would like to proceed.

We appreciate everyone's patience and willingness to work together during this time and our commitment is and will always be, once we have information, we will happily pass it along to each of our fans.

Andy Dunn

President

Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club

