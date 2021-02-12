Vancouver Canadians Officially Sign 10-Year MLB Professional Development League Agreement

February 12, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canadians are excited to announce the organization has accepted a 10-year Professional Development License with Major League Baseball to be the Toronto Blue Jays High-A Affiliate.

The change in classification for the Canadians baseball will be played in the newly formed High-A West League. The six-team league will include the Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants), Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners), Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks), Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels), and Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies).

The Canadians have been promoted to full season which will see the C's schedule increase from 76 to 132 regular season games, in a typical season. As a result of the higher level, there will be higher level of baseball played at Nat Bailey Stadium from April to early September. A schedule for the 2021 season is still being developed by Major League Baseball and is expected to be announced in the near future.

For more information on the new Major League Baseball model: https://www.milb.com/news/major-league-baseball-announces-minor-league-baseball-teams

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from February 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.