Vancouver Canadians Announce 2019 Promotional Schedule

May 3, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club has announced its 2019 Promotional Schedule and once again fans can count on 38 home dates packed with sun-soaked fun for the entire family.

The Canadians have laid out a promo schedule that right out of the gates gets our fanbase engaged as we start the season off with a Scotiabank Opening Day 'Nooner at The Nat presented by Scotiabank set for Friday, June 14th at 1:05pm. Our home opener is followed by a Saturday Night Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Whistler Brewing and then right into an exciting A&W Family Fun Sunday welcoming fans of all ages back to historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

To view our 2019 Vancouver Canadians Promotional Schedule, click HERE.

Eight fireworks extravaganzas in-all are slated for Scotiabank Field in 2019 including a special one earmarked for Canada Day (July 1). Seven A&W Family Fun Sundays will have kids 12-and-under racing around the bases post-game in their new swag that they got when they first entered the stadium and there are six Scotiabank 'Nooners at The Nat as we continue a summertime tradition here in Vancouver.

We'll pay tribute to one of the great pitchers in Canadians history as current Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Borucki will have his Bobblehead featured on Tuesday, July 2nd, while FortisBC welcomes a trio of baseball greats to Nat Bailey Stadium as part of the 2019 Superstar Series including Mets legend Dwight Gooden (Thursday, August 8), former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Willie Upshaw (Wednesday, June 19th) and local baseball great and World Series Champion Ryan Dempster (Monday, July 22nd) all head to Vancouver.

From Rally Towels to Umbrellas, from "Hey Y'all!" helmets to Chef Wasabi socks - the Canadians are proud to share this year's Promotional Schedule with all of our great fans, partners and supporters.

For more information, please visit www.canadiansbaseball.com and note that on Saturday, May 11th starting at 10:00am, the Vancouver Canadians will put Single-Game Tickets on-sale. You can purchase tickets by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 3, 2019

Vancouver Canadians Announce 2019 Promotional Schedule - Vancouver Canadians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.