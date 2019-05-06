Vancouver Canadians Announce 2019 Broadcast Schedule

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Just weeks after announcing a new partnership with both Sportsnet 650 & Sportsnet Pacific, the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club has now released its broadcast schedule for the upcoming season. Here is a look at the Canadians broadcast elements heading into the 2019 season.

A&B Tool Rentals Pre-Game Show on Sportsnet 650

As you're heading out to historic Scotiabank Field this coming season, listen live to the 30-minute A&B Tool Rentals Pre-Game Show during select dates this season. Host Rob Fai gets you up-to-speed with all the news of the day in advance of the game itself including interviews, key match-ups and more. The A&B Tool Rentals Pre-Game Show is heard in advance of weekend broadcasts only with Saturday night shows starting at 6:30pm and Sunday afternoon shows starting at 12:30pm*. Note: * denotes Sunday start times can fluctuate, please visit www.canadiansbaseball.com to confirm

Vancouver Canadians Baseball presented by Canadian Tire on Sportsnet 650

The Canadians will have blanket coverage on the radio this season as Sportsnet 650 airs 72 of the 76 regular season dates this summer with long time broadcaster Rob Fai returning for his 13th season behind the microphone. Canadians Baseball presented by Canadian Tire will give fans more access to our 'Boys of Summer' than ever before. Note: Dates excluded from Sportsnet 650 coverage include June 21 and August 23 through August 25. All 76 games can be heard live on-line at www.canadiansbaseball.com.

A&W Vancouver Canadians Baseball seen on Sportsnet Pacific

For the first time in franchise history, Canadians Baseball will be seen coast-to-coast as six (6) nationally televised games brings our team across the country. A&W Vancouver Canadians Baseball will showcase the sights and sounds of historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium with the following dates set for broadcast;

Saturday June 15 Spokane Indians (Rangers) at Vancouver Canadians 7:00pm PST

Saturday June 29 Spokane Indians (Rangers) at Vancouver Canadians 7:00pm PST

Saturday July 20 Tri-City Dust Devils (Padres) at Vancouver Canadians 7:00pm PST

Saturday August 10 Everett Aquasox (Mariners) at Vancouver Canadians 7:00pm PST

Saturday August 17 Boise Hawks (Rockies) at Vancouver Canadians 7:00pm PST

Wednesday August 28 Tri-City Dust Devils (Padres) at Vancouver Canadians 7:00pm PST

"The Canadians hold a special place in the hearts of Vancouverites and we're so excited to help bring these future Blue Jays stars to viewers across the country," Amanda Wang, Manager, National Sales Promotions, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

A&W Vancouver Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet Pacific will be broadcast by HubCast Media Productions with a three-person broadcast crew including in-game host Caroline Frolic, play-by-play voice Rob Fai and former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Ricky Romero who will provide colour commentary for all six dates.

Vancouver Canadians Game Day powered by Booster Juice on Sportsnet 650

Back for its 11th season, Vancouver Canadians Game Day powered by Booster Juice continues to bring fans a weekly baseball show heard exclusively on Sportsnet 650 with hosts Rob Fai and Caroline Frolic. From Blue Jays and Mariners chatter to the hot topics of the week and everything 'Canadians', fans can get their weekly baseball-fix every Sunday from 11:00am through 12:00noon. With special guests, up-to-the-minute scores and news flashes - Vancouver Canadians Game Day remains a weekend staple for both hardcore and casual baseball fans.

