Vancouver Canadians 2020 Season Update

Dear C's fans,

We hope this note finds you well and continuing to stay safe and healthy during this incredibly unique moment in our lifetime. We have received a number of questions about the status of our season and it's been heart-wrenching for us to not have more information to provide you. We are an organization that has always taken great pride in our transparency and communication, so let us say that we are efforting to provide you all with a definitive answer as soon as Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball can provide answers regarding the 2020 campaign.

Will there be a season? The honest answer is that we still don't know. Despite the many signs that point to a cancellation of the 2020 season here in Vancouver, we still have to respect the wishes of MLB and MiLB as they work to exhaust every option before making such a historic announcement. Again, this extended wait has been tough on every Minor League franchise across North America but we are committed to following the guidelines put forth to ensure every team can collectively make announcements at a time directed by our Northwest League President North Johnson.

We are asking our most loyal fans to work with us in these pivotal moments. Our staff is ready for every possible outcome from this pending decision and the moment it happens will be ready to execute on every level to ensure your trust remains intact with us and our organization.

At the end of the day, we miss you and we miss baseball.

Thank you for supporting us during this time and appreciating the many elements that go into something so unprecedented. Our thoughts remain with you and your families and look forward to the day when we can once again swing the doors to historic Nat Bailey Stadium wide open and exclaim 'Play Ball' with the many challenges we face behind us.

