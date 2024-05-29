Vancouver Bandits & Connect FM Partner to Broadcast First-Ever Canadian Elite Basketball Game in Punjabi June 1

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday in partnership with Connect FM that both organizations have joined forces to produce the first-ever Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) game broadcast in Punjabi as part of the Bandits' South Asian Heritage Game on Saturday, June 1 at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Broadcasting to radio listeners across the province and throughout the Lower Mainland, Connect FM is available to listeners at FM 91.5, HD2 91.5 and also online for mobile and desktop listeners at connectfm.ca "We are excited to align with the Vancouver Bandits as part of the club's highly anticipated South Asian Heritage Game," said Tejinder Singh, director of strategy and operations at Connect FM, which also features radio affiliates in Edmonton (FM 101.7), Calgary (HD2 88.1).

"Basketball is an extremely popular sport to families of South Asian heritage throughout the province and we have a duty as a community radio station to ensure that listeners from different cultures and those who speak different languages-like Punjabi-have an opportunity to listen to the great and professional level of basketball that is played at Langley Events Centre."

Delivering insights and commentary on Bandits Basketball to listeners are Jagraj Lalli and Jarman Chahal, who together bring experience from Hockey Night In Canada: Punjabi Edition, the BCEHL as well as several broadcasting stints with various leagues and community events throughout the Lower Mainland region.

"I am honoured and blessed to be a part of such a historic evening for the Bandits Basketball brand and Connect FM. There is no better way that I can represent and honour not just my culture, but my family who raised me into the person I am today," s aid Lalli, who will serve as the play-by-play commentator for Saturday's game.

"I am really excited about this broadcasting project as it will help Punjabi audiences connect with basketball on a different level where they will experience this exciting sport through their own language," added Chahal, who will bring analysis on players to listeners as the game's broadcast analyst.

The CEBL sixth season started earlier this May and has already seen record-breaking crowds in various venues across the league, which features 10 teams across six provinces ranging as far east as Montréal to Vancouver as the league's westernmost team.

Vancouver is off to a hot start this season; defeating the Montréal Alliance on May 23 by 20 points and the defending league champions, the Scarborough Shooting Stars, on May 26.

"The goal of Bandits Basketball since day one was to create an inclusive environment for fans in-venue, as well as audiences watching at home or while in transit through our different broadcast channels. Collaborating with Connect FM to host the league's first-ever game broadcast in Punjabi is an important step toward honouring our mandate of ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy elite professional basketball," said Bandits team president Dylan Kular.

Tip-off for Saturday's South Asian Heritage Game is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at this link.

A pre-game by performance by Sharry Mann starts at 7 p.m. and admission to the concert is included with the price of a Bandits game ticket for Saturday's event at LEC.

