May 25, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Ogden, UT- Two fantastic pitching performances could only find the Boise Hawks one victory in Monday's doubleheader against the Ogden Raptors.

Making up the hailed out game from Sunday, game one of the doubleheader started much like game one of the series did, with the Raptors jumping out to an early lead thanks to a Trenton Kemp two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

The Hawks would respond with three unanswered runs, beginning with a Greg White single that scored Hidekel Gonzalez in the top of the second. Then, in the top of the third the Hawks would tie the game on a Gonzalez RBI double that brought home Wladimir Galindo from second base. Two batters later, Greg White would come through again, this time with an infield single that drove in Kolton Kendrick for White's second RBI of the game. White would finish the game 3-4 with two RBI's.

Ogden would answer back in the bottom half of the frame with a solo home run off Hawks starter, Jayce Vancena, to tie the game at three. The two bombs would provide the only runs for the Raptors in game one. Vancena ended the night going four innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs and striking out seven.

Wladimir Galindo would put Boise back on top in the fourth with an RBI single to score Christian Funk, and Kolton Kendrick added an insurance run in the seventh, an opposite field shot to left, for the first Hawks home run of the season. Jared Price picked up his first save of the year, firing two scoreless innings to clinch the 5-3 victory.

Boise would again fall behind early in game two, with the Raptors getting a run in the first on a wild pitch and then again in the second thanks to a Frankie Jezioro RBI triple.

The bats were kept quiet until the fifth, when the Hawks managed to strike for a run. The eight hole hitter, Joshua Rivera, led off the inning with a double and came around to score on a Christian Funk broken bat single to cut the Ogden lead to one.

In the seventh the Hawks got a leadoff walk from Myles Harris, who would end up on third with only one away. But a close call went against Bryce Brown and Boise on a bang-bang play at first and Wladimir Galindo lined out to second with the bases loaded, allowing the Ogden Raptors to win the game by a score of 2-1, and take the series by the same scoreline.

Zach Penrod was the hard luck loser, going five innings allowing just two runs, only one of them earned, and striking out 13.

Boise will be back in action for their home opener on Wednesday, May 26th, as they begin a nine game homestand, welcoming the Grand Junction Rockies to town for six games and the Missoula PaddleHeads for three.

